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Democrat Vanessa Atterbeary elected Howard County executive; District 5 seat flipped blue

Breaking down the results of key Maryland races after Election Day
Vanessa Atterbeary
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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Democrat Vanessa Atterbeary has been elected Howard County executive, facing no Republican challenger, the Associated Press projects. With 78% of ballots counted, Green Party candidate Nater Kane secured about 17% of the vote.

Atterbeary, who was born and raised in the county, represented District 13 in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2015 to 2026.

As for council, there was only one contested race.

Democrat Cat Carter is projected to beat Republican Ryan O’Connor in the race to represent District 5, widely considered the county's Republican stronghold.

WMAR-2 News is continuing to monitor election results. Click here for the latest on state races we're following.

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