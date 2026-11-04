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Anne Arundel County elects new executive, welcomes 5 new council members in historic shift

Anne Arundel County elects new executive, welcomes 5 new council members in historic shift
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ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md — Anne Arundel County is set to have a new county executive and five new faces on its County Council, marking the first change in leadership for the county in more than 8 years.

Just after midnight, 100% of the votes in Anne Arundel County were in and counted. Although the race had not yet been officially called, Democrat Allison Pickard maintained a lead, having 34,000 more votes than her opponent, Dave Crawford.

Carloads of ballots came pouring into the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections office once the polls closed.

In addition to a new county executive, there are five new faces among the Anne Arundel County Council, including one familiar face: former Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley for District 6.

Republican Nathan Volke will continue to represent District 3 alongside Julie Hummer, who represents District 4.

Since the county executive race was not called before midnight, it may take a few hours or several weeks before the winner is officially certified. Either way, the county will be under new leadership for the first time in over 8 years.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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