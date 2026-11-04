Julian Jones elected Baltimore County Executive, AP projects

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Democrat Julian Jones has been elected Baltimore County Executive over his Republican challenger Patrick Dyer, the Associated Press projects.

Jones, whose notable endorsements include Gov. Wes Moore, spent 32 years in the Anne Arundel County fire department before serving on the council since 2014.

He plans to tackle a myriad of issues, including education, youth activities, transportation and public safety.

During a sit down with WMAR-2 News, he said what excited voters the most was his energy plan.

"My plan is through community choice aggregation, we as a county will have a right to purchase that energy from anyone we want. BGE will still deliver it, but we will decide where we're gonna purchase it from. That's gonna give us opportunities to generate energy in Baltimore County through solar and other opportunities."

Jones also plans to form a team whose focus it is to bring people here to Baltimore County to boost the economy.

"Their job is going to be to go across the country, around the world and tell people about this great place called Baltimore County and all we have to offer and we may even pay for the airfare to come and check it out."

In a message to voters, he said that this election is about choosing the candidate whose experience backs up their plans.

"This is not a time for novice or training wheels. This is a time for someone like myself who has a proven track record of leadership and accomplishments."

The Baltimore County Council expands to nine members in December. Newly-elected members are: Paul Dongarra (D-District 1), Ruben Amaya (D-District 2), Makeda Scott (D-District 3), Karson B. Kamenetz (D-District 4), Nino Mangione (R-District 5), Michael "Mike" P. Ertel (D-District 6), David Marks (R-District 7), Josh Sines (R-District 8) and Tim Fazenbaker (R-District 9).

WMAR-2 News is continuing to monitor election results. Click here for the latest on state races we're following.