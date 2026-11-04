Bob Cassilly reelected Harford County Executive, AP projects

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Republican incumbent Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly has won his bid for reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Barbara Kreamer, the Associated Press projects.

During his first term, Cassilly led Harford County to becoming the first county in Maryland to instate a ban on data centers .

He also uncovered the county’s former tourism arm 'Visit Harford' spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars unjustifiably.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the Maryland Board of Elections reports that Cassilly secured 57.47% of the vote over Kreamer's 42.14%.

Prior to being elected county executive, Cassilly represented District 34 in the Maryland Senate from 2015 to 2022. He is a veteran of both the Army National Guard and United States Army.

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