LIVE UPDATES: Tracking the latest 2026 Maryland midterm election updates

BALTIMORE — Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore seeks a second term on Tuesday as he stakes his political capital on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow his party to enter the mid-decade redistricting fray ahead of the 2028 election. Voters will also decide races for U.S. House, state Legislature and other state and local offices. The election takes place amid continued speculation about whether Moore plans to run next for president. He's denied it.

The polls in Maryland are open on Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to see updated election results once the polls close at 7 p.m.

Follow results and latest developments in the live thread below:

1:55 p.m.

Still need a ride to the polls? The Maryland Transit Administration is waiving fares on Election Day.

Residents can ride Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, and Mobility services for free all day.

Before heading out, voters should check their assigned polling place location and can use the free Transit app to plan their trip.

1 p.m.

Making a difference: Voters head to the polls in Maryland

WMAR-2 News reporter Jeff Hager caught up with voters in Fallston Tuesday morning, who shared their motivation for heading to the polls. The first voter in Fallston got to the polls at 6:30 a.m.

“Redistricting and the dirty word ‘gerrymandering’ I think was a huge issue for everybody,” Skip Lipman said. “Because we’re bombarded from so many different messages, it is a little muddled, but I think what it does is it gives people the voice before government makes a change.”

“It’s really a lot of problems in our whole country and in the State of Maryland, particularly,” Rosemary Profili said. “So it’s more important this time to make sure we get the right people in there.”

In spite of a record number of early voters and absentee ballot requests, poll judges at this site say it didn’t seem to cut into traffic here on election day.

“There were people waiting here at 7:00, our first voter arrived at 6:30. He got here a little early,” Chief Election Judge Jackie Ludwig said. “But yes, we had about 40 people waiting prior to the polls opening up this morning. It’s been very steady all day.”

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