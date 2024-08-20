Giant Food will soon bar anyone under 18 from shopping without an adult after 6pm

BALTIMORE — Giant Food is continuing to explore ways to combat retail theft.

On August 22 the grocery chain plans to implement a new store policy barring anyone under 18 from shopping after 6pm unless accompanied by an adult.

For now the rules will only impact select locations, two of which are in Baltimore.



Store #145- 5150 Sinclair Ln, Baltimore, MD 21206

Store #303- 601 East 33rd St. Baltimore, MD 21218

Giant says the selected stores have experienced "unprecedented levels of product theft that have become unsustainable for [their] business."

The policies are similar to area malls and shopping areas.

Giant in May also began a pilot program banning customers from carrying larger bagswith them while shopping. That program remains ongoing.

"Retail theft in our market area affects everyone. It limits product availability, creates a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, puts our associates and customers in harm's way," Giant said in a statement.

Over the last few years, WMAR-2 News has reported on a number of violent incidents that have taken place within Giant Food stores in Maryland, some directly attributed to theft.

This past June, an employee at the Arlington Road Giant in Bethesda was punched in the face by a man trying to return stolen merchandise.

Back in November 2022a Giant Food security guard in Oxon Hill was killed in a shootout with a theft suspect.

In July 2021, another security guard killed a man who attacked him inside the Giant Store at the Reisterstown Road Plaza.

Meanwhile, some area Giant stores have closed their doors, like the one that anchored Edmondson Village since 1998. Others across the Baltimore County line at Wilkens Beltway Plaza have undergone remodeling.

