Mall in Columbia joins Towson, White Marsh in implementing youth curfew

COLUMBIA, Md. — The Mall in Columbia is the latest to implement a youth parental guidance policy on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Beginning March 31, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, 21 or older, mall after 4pm.

“After many discussions and careful consideration, we’ve determined that implementing a formal curfew program is necessary to help maintain a safe environment for our shopping center community,” Mary Williams, Senior General Manager of The Mall in Columbia said. “Implementing a PGR program is not something we’ve entered lightly, and I want to be clear that everyone is still welcome at all times, but on weekends we now require that families shop together.”

The policy includes the entire mall property, including parking lots and sidewalks.

Security will be posted at mall entrances during those hours checking visitor IDs.

Visitors who can't show ID proving their age, will be told to leave unless with an adult.

Those who are 18 can get a wrist band to prevent other security officers inside the mall from asking for ID again.

The policy allows for one adult to supervise up to four youths, who must remain together at all times.

Acceptable IDs include a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military or school ID card, or a valid passport. Each is required to be tamper-proof with a photograph and date of birth.

Warnings over the mall's intercom system will start at 3pm each Friday and Saturday.

Similar youth curfew or escort policies are already in effect at Towson Town Center, Mondawmin, White Marsh Mall and The Avenue across the street.