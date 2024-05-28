Crackdown on backpacks

BALTIMORE, Md. — People thinking about using a backpack to pack up their groceries at this Giant Food store in Waverly may have to think again.

In fact, any bag, suitcase or duffel measuring larger than 14 by 14 by 6 inches is no longer allowed.

“Whatever it takes this supermarket to stay in this community,” said Cheryl Wiley who lives nearby, “It’s not going to hurt me. I mean it’s not even going to hurt the community. Just as long as people aren’t stealing. They’re tired of people stealing.”

In a statement, Giant Food says the new policy is to “mitigate the unprecedented levels of product theft that have become unsustainable for our business”.

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos shops at the store and met with its management after receiving complaints from some constituents that view the ban as an inconvenience.

“So they’re running a pilot program for the 33rd Street Giant and the Moravia Giant to see what the feedback will be and to decide if they’re going to put this policy throughout all of their Giants,” said Ramos.

Under the new policy, people who bring larger backpacks into the store are being asked to set them aside, but managers say they’d rather you leave them at home.

“They say they’re not allowed to take your bag, but if you don’t put your bag on the side, then you cannot shop in the store,” added Wiley.

A new policy with new challenges that have left some wondering if there’s a better way.

“It’s tricky. You have to be careful,” said Josh Rice, a customer from East Baltimore, “I think they’re just taking preventative measure to protect Giant, but there’s also things they can do. Security, more security, more police. I don’t know. You have the big police thing trying to protect the community. I think they can do more of that in the store that could kind of help so I don’t know. It’s tricky.”