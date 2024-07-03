Man wanted for punching Giant Food worker who refused to issue cash refund for stolen items

BETHESDA, Md. — Police are searching for a wanted man who allegedly robbed a Giant Food in Bethesda.

It all happened June 25 around 11:30am at the store located on Arlington Road.

A man came in wanting to return stolen merchandise in exchange for a cash refund.

When the worker refused, police say the suspect punched them in the face before snatching money from another employee and fleeing the scene.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance.

Detectives have pictures of the suspect, but they need your help identifying him.

Call 1-866-411-8477 with any information, you could be eligible for a cash reward.