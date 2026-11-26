BALTIMORE — Thanksgiving is here, and Joshua Dow is back in the WMAR 2 News kitchen with a bird worth talking about.

Known for his Fourth of July rib segment that had the entire newsroom lining up for a taste, Chef Josh returned this holiday with a spatchcock smoked turkey — a preparation method that involves removing the spine and breaking open the chest cavity so the bird lays flat, butterfly-style, before hitting the smoker.

"A lot of people don't know what a spatchcock is," Chef Josh said. "It's basically you cut the spine out, and then you break the chest cavity so it looks butterfly and pretty."

For seasoning, Chef Josh uses a barbecue rub with garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and poultry seasoning. He also injects the bird with seasoned butter to keep it moist throughout the cook.

The smoked turkey took four hours to prepare. In the oven, a similar cook could run six to eight hours.

Deep frying: the last-minute lifesaver

When asked to choose between smoked and deep fried, Chef Josh gave the edge to deep frying — especially for anyone running behind on Thanksgiving morning.

"Between this and deep fried is real hard, but I'm gonna have to go with deep fried because it's quicker," Chef Josh said. "If you're in a last-minute jam, you deep fry it."

Deep frying a turkey takes roughly 3.5 minutes per pound, putting most birds on the table in 45 to 55 minutes.

Chef Josh's top tip for safe deep frying: use a fresh turkey, not frozen, and pre-fill your pot with water before adding oil to make sure the oil level won't overflow once the turkey goes in.

"You cannot do a frozen turkey," Chef Josh said. "Just go get you a fresh turkey from like Giant or Trader Joe's or something."

Homemade gravy with a secret

Chef Josh also brought homemade gravy to finish the plate — though he kept the full recipe close to the vest.

"I can't even tell you what you put in your gravy because you gotta purchase the," Chef Josh said, leaving the rest to the imagination.

The reaction on set said everything else.

Chef Josh can be found on Instagram @joshonthegrill_

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