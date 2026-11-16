Veteran Spotlight: Thomas Walsh, Jr.

Thomas Walsh Jr. has spent much of his life serving others, first in the U.S. Army and later in law enforcement here in Maryland.

Walsh joined the Army at just 18 years old and rose to the rank of sergeant, serving with the 2nd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division.

During his military career, he earned several honors, including the Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Air Assault Badge.

WMAR

After leaving the military, Walsh continued his public service in law enforcement. He joined the Bel Air Police Department in 1986 before later transferring to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, where he served until retiring in 2014.

His wife, Dawn, nominated him for WMAR-2's Veteran Spotlight, describing him as a humble man who has quietly dedicated his life to protecting others at home and abroad.

Thomas Walsh Jr., thank you for your service.

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