Maryland leaders agree to develop four-year plan as state faces ongoing budget challenges

Maryland’s top leaders say they will develop a four-year plan aimed at addressing the state’s ongoing budget shortfalls and putting its finances on a more sustainable path.

Gov. Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk announced the agreement following a meeting Friday on Maryland’s budget outlook.

The leaders said the state can no longer address its financial challenges one year at a time and that the longer-term plan will include a review of state spending, efforts to make government more efficient and an assessment of which state investments are producing results.

They also pointed to federal cuts under the Trump administration and broader economic uncertainty as adding pressure to Maryland’s finances.

“There will be difficult decisions ahead,” the leaders said in the joint statement. “We know those decisions affect people’s lives.”

The three said they plan to work together on those decisions while trying to protect services and investments they consider important to Maryland’s future.

The announcement does not detail specific spending cuts, program changes or other steps that could be included in the four-year plan.

The Maryland General Assembly - 2027 Session convenes for its 451st session on January 13.

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