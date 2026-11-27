BALTIMORE, Md. — Rain and wind swept through Maryland on Thanksgiving Day, knocking out power for more than 100,000 customers, downing trees and causing widespread flooding across the state.

Driving through Baltimore City and Baltimore County, the damage was visible everywhere — car accidents, streetlights out and downed trees blocking roads and homes.

Taylor Epps Tree in St. Casimir Catholic School playground

One tree blocked several homes, another blocked the road in Canton Square, and a third fell onto the playground at St. Casimir Catholic School.

The storm also meant no visitors at Baltimore's Christmas Village, disappointing visitors like Ravi Adava, who had traveled to the area as part of a multi-state Thanksgiving vacation.

"We mainly want to visit Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia. Before we started, we came to know that this is not going to happen," Adava said. "We are disappointed, and we want to leave," Adava said.

Taylor Epps Ravi still in good spirits after his Thanksgiving plans were ruined

The group planned to drive to Virginia despite difficult road conditions.

"There is no visibility; we have to drive extremely cautious, driving very slow. Tomorrow, I'm expecting the conditions to be better, so we will have a good day. After coming back from Virginia, we can visit again," Adava said.

BGE spokesperson Jane Ballentine said the storm caused significant damage across the entire state.

"This storm has just wreaked havoc. At least in our area, over 100,000 people probably had a disappointing Thanksgiving. This storm really just took folks out," Ballentine said.

Taylor Epps Street light and signs knocked down in Baltimore City

By around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving, BGE was tracking about 2,000 outages. Ballentine said they were ready for the storm.

"We saw it coming, but boy did it overperform. We've just seen it storming all day long, and those winds — there were gusts up to 55, a lot of reports of flooding, so of course that impacts our crews," Ballentine said.

Despite holiday staffing, Ballentine said workers have been volunteering to help restore power, and additional crews are on the way.

"Tomorrow and through the weekend. We'll have people out there working around the clock; it's looking like a couple days for restoration for us. We want folks to know we wish it happened on another day or it didn't happen at all, really, but we appreciate their kindness and patience when our crews are out there," Ballentine said.

She warned folks to avoid any power lines and to use caution when driving as crews work to get the power back on.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.