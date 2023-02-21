BCPD: Man shot near Towson Circle Monday evening

Watch Now
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police responded to a shooting Monday evening near the Towson Circle.

At approximately 7:17 p.m., officers responded to Delaware Avenue and Joppa Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, the man was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

