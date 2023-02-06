How police tracked down man who allegedly robbed, sexually assaulted three women at gunpoint in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Charging documents reveal how police identified a man that allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted three women at gunpoint in Towson last Thursday.

Police say the victims were walking on Allegheny Avenue towards a restaurant to meet with friends, when they were approached by a man who pulled a gun and demanded money.

Despite one victim giving him cash, the gunman ordered the women to walk in a line near a dumpster behind some businesses on W. Joppa Road.

Under the threat of being shot, the victims were told to get on their knees at which point each was sexually assaulted.

Two people passing by saw what was happening but were chased off by the armed suspect. They ended up running away and calling 911.

After making the victims count out loud to 100, the suspect fled. Police arrived soon after.

While combing through video surveillance of the area investigators noticed a man matching the suspect's description, entering a nearby business just 20 minutes before the assault occurred.

Detectives were able to obtain a store receipt which showed a purchase made through an Apple Pay credit card.

The credit company gave investigators the card information which happened to also be linked to an Uber membership and iCloud account belonging to Quantze Davis.

Police compared past arrest photos of Davis with the man seen making purchases at the store, and determined they were the same person.

This led to Davis being charged with several crimes including three counts of armed robbery and first degree assault.

Court records show Davis was prohibited from possessing a firearm as result of a November 2021 handgun conviction in Anne Arundel County. He received a three-year jail sentence with all but 10 days of it suspended.