Baltimore County increasing police presence in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are increasing patrols after a few violent crimes from the past few weekends have neighbors and business owners uneasy.

A shooting and an assault took place on the same day in Towson last weekend. A few weeks before, three women were robbed then sexually assaulted, now county leaders have a message for anyone thinking of coming to Towson to commit crimes.

Neighbors in Towson like Baleigh Spriggs said they’ve noticed a difference in the amount of police around.

“I’ve definitely seen more cops in the area so far. I feel safer knowing that they're around," Spriggs said.

Last Sunday, around 1 a.m., officers responded near the unit block of Chesapeake Avenue involving a first-degree assault. Then around 7:30 that night police heard gunshots near Towsontown Blvd. and Washington Avenue, before witnessing a vehicle crash.

Once they looked inside the vehicle they found a man who had been shot.

It’s why Baltimore County Police have increased their presence in Towson.

Nancy Hafford, who’s the executive director of Towson Chamber of commerce, said the few egregious crimes recently have shaken up residents in the area.

“The incident that happened over last weekend, we feel very very confident that police will catch them,” Hafford said.

Hafford said a year ago she went after a state grant to put surveillance cameras on the businesses in Towson, which is ultimately designed to deter and help police catch criminals.

“65% of our buildings already had surveillance cameras and we added it to another 50 more buildings. When the unfortunate incident happened a few weeks ago with those three young women it was horrific. But, within a few days the officers caught the perpetrator because of the surveillance cameras were very very helpful, and excellent police work,” Hafford said.

Hafford and other county leaders like Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski had a message for anyone thinking of coming to Towson to commit crimes.

“What we need people to understand is that if you come to Towson do a crime you’re gonna get caught and you’re going to be prosecuted. We have a community watching out for you it’s not just the police that are going to be policing more,” Hafford said.

“Ensuring that our young people and all of our residents aren’t turning to crime and if you do, the message is clear. If you come here and commit a crime, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will hold you accountable,” Olszewski said.

Baltimore County Police have not mentioned any suspects involved in the shooting or the assault from last weekend.

Olszewski told WMAR-2 News crime stats are not out of line from what they have been in the past, and county leaders want people to know police are on it. Towson is still a great place to live, work, and raise your family.