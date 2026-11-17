BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Starting off winter-like this morning, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. This will remain the case over the next couple of mornings. High temperatures rise near 60° today with a gradual warm up late-week! Enjoy the sunny skies! Looking ahead, our earliest chance of precipitation arrives late this weekend into early next week as a potential coastal storm develops.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.