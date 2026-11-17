BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Starting off winter-like this morning, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. This will remain the case over the next couple of mornings. High temperatures rise near 60° today with a gradual warm up late-week! Enjoy the sunny skies! Looking ahead, our earliest chance of precipitation arrives late this weekend into early next week as a potential coastal storm develops.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 37.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.