BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore-area nurse says she was assaulted twice while on the job at two different hospitals — now, she's speaking out and calling for change.

"It's getting to the point where it's really dangerous, and we're putting our bodies and our lives on the line. We wake up to go to work to take care of other people, and we get treated like crap," Mulzac said.

Imani Mulzac said becoming a registered nurse was a dream — her third career, after serving in the military and working as a lab technician.

"Being there for somebody at their worst time, I have a pull towards it, and I really do enjoy it," Mulzac said.

But in April 2025, caring for others took a painful turn while she was working in the emergency department at Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore.

Imani Mulzac Mulzac at work in the emergency department

"I was basically just taking vitals and speaking to another patient when a different patient decided to attack me; he put his hands around my neck, grabbed me down, and told me he was gonna break it," Mulzac said.

She said her coworkers stepped in and helped. After receiving therapy, she returned to work and took a new position at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, this time in the behavioral health department.

"The patients that I had, they were rowdy. I tried to get management involved, and then it ended up to a point where I was punched in the face, and my hair was pulled out. Just crying, bawling my eyes out, I could not believe I was back here again," Mulzac said.

Imani Mulzac A bald spot on Mulzac's head after the assault

Mulzac shared her experience on TikTok and said the response revealed the problem extends far beyond her own workplace.

"This is not even exclusive to me, exclusive to my company. There are so many people who can relate and say they want out of the profession. We're not lasting 20 years; this is not sustainable, and I think it's gonna be bad for the general public if something doesn't change," Mulzac said.

She said she felt unsupported by management after the most recent incident.

"I really do feel like there should be some type of protocol when workplace violence happens. Nobody picking up a phone call to talk to me, just sending me a text to see if I'm okay as if I was gonna say anything other than 'no,'" Mulzac said.

WMAR-2 News reached out to LifeBridge Health, which operates both Grace Medical Center and Northwest Hospita and a spokesperson provided the following statement:

"Healthcare workers dedicate themselves to caring for others, and they deserve to feel safe while doing their jobs. Unfortunately, violence against healthcare workers continues to be a serious concern.

In addition to our security teams, LifeBridge Health has special police officers with full arrest powers. When a threatening or violent situation occurs, team members can activate an immediate response from security and other trained staff. We also provide training to help team members de-escalate potentially violent situations and protect themselves when necessary.



We recognize that an assault can have an impact well beyond the immediate incident, both physically and emotionally. Support is available through our employee assistance program as well as a program that offers 24/7 peer support.

Each case of workplace violence is reviewed to better understand the circumstances and identify potential opportunities to prevent future incidents. LifeBridge Health hospitals, as well as the health system itself, also have workplace violence committees focused on supporting a safer, more respectful workplace.

If a team member is assaulted, we encourage them to report the incident and pursue criminal charges when appropriate, and we support them throughout that process, including accompanying them to court. We have also advocated on behalf of healthcare workers in Annapolis, including testifying in support of stronger penalties for those who assault healthcare workers.

Our healthcare workers dedicate themselves to caring for others, and no one should have to accept violence as part of that commitment.

Mulzac said she is pressing charges but is worried about holding patients accountable. Despite her passion for the profession, she said she has made the difficult decision to leave nursing.

"Nursing is not gonna be for me anymore. Unfortunately, this is something I worked so hard for and did dream about, but I had to make a decision to say I'm going to leave healthcare," Mulzac said.

Still, she said she hopes her story leads to better protections for those who remain.

"You have no idea what we deal with on a day-to-day; it's a hard job. You have a nurse that could possibly have put a person in a body bag and have to turn around and get somebody juice. Just give us a break, be nice to healthcare workers," Mulzac said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.