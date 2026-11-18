BALTIMORE — The city will spend more than $1.5 million to clean up toxic lead paint chipping off three area bridges, and it's only half the battle.

In March, bright orange paint chips containing high concentrations of what's known as "red lead" — used decades ago to prevent rust — were found underneath the West 28th Street bridge.

Earlier this year, WMAR-2 News reported how it posed an environmental and health hazard.

In addition to that bridge, two others in the city also tested positive for lead after Blue Water Baltimore submitted chips for testing: the Falls Road Bridge and the Orleans Street Bridge. Two others in the county did as well.

Alice Volpitta with BWB says that may be the tip of the iceberg.

"There's many other bridges that we did not sample that have flaking paint, and we're concerned that this issue is much more widespread than just our data indicates," she said.

Baltimore City Deputy Mayor of Operations Khalil Zaied explains why the cleanup cost may be higher in the city versus other similar projects:

"The extent of work that is needed to be done requires so many different things or mobilization in certain areas within an urban area, and we have a lot of traffic maintenance issues that we have to take care of," Zaied said.

The city initially spent just over $765,000 with A2Z Environmental Group LLC on the cleanup. But on Wednesday, the Board of Estimates approved an extension of that emergency procurement through next September, for a total of $1.5 million.

"And so what that tells me is that the root cause of the issue is still at play, and we might see this pop up again this winter," Volpitta said. "That's better than doing nothing at all and just waiting for the situation to get bad again. Unfortunately, what that also means is that we do expect additional contamination."

Only that can be avoided, she says, by the city establishing a contract to strip and repaint the bridges with less toxic materials.

The city reports it's now working with the State Highway Administration on that long-term solution, but it'll take some time.

"We anticipate that to be completed in terms of putting that for bid for another 6 to 8 months," Zaied said.

Though at first glance it appears the paint chips may be gone, if you look even closer, you can still spot some, showing the problem is far from over.

You can read our previous coverage of this story here.

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