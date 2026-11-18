HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A man who worked at South Hagerstown High School is being held without bond after a detective posing as a 15-year-old boy connected with him online.

Jarrett Rottmund, 51, of Boonsboro, was arrested without incident by Hagerstown Police after detectives learned he was employed at the school. Investigators say he allegedly sent nude photos to the person he believed was a teenage boy and asked for explicit images in return.

Harford County Sheriff's Office

"I located this individual on a site called 'DadsAndBoys', which is predominantly for age gap type relationship. It's very sexual in nature," Harford County Sheriff's Office Detective Chris Sergent said. "This individual had a thread posted up stating who he was, that he was looking for somebody younger. Well that's the kind of guy that were interested in."

Rottmund's online posts claimed he was interested in "twinks, boy next door, nerds, and jocks."

Investigators said he believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy, but was instead corresponding with someone trained to identify potential child predators.

Sergent said that in the 18 months he has spent seeking out would-be predators, there has been no shortage of people looking for sex with minors.

"We've had youth baseball coaches here in the community," Sergent said. "We've had a town commissioner in Pennsylvania who owns daycares. We had a city attorney in Suffolk, Virginia. You know the amount of people that we've gotten through these details… there's a church deacon recently."

Because of Rottmund's position within the public school system, investigators said they moved to stop the situation.

"In this instance, this individual was interested in meeting," Sergent said. "That was a discussion that was had, but the timing didn't work and because of his position and who he was within the public school system, we needed to put a stop to what was going on."

While this case involved a fictitious teen, investigators are now asking anyone who may have fallen victim to Rottmund in real life to notify police.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.