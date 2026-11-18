BALTIMORE, MD — Changes are coming to Medicaid, but states now have more time to implement them.

The most significant change involves new work requirements — sometimes called community engagement requirements, that will apply to certain Medicaid recipients.

"So the big, big change that I think is on everyone's mind is the work requirement, and sometimes this is called the community engagement requirement," said Morgan Henderson, senior director of research and analytics at the Hilltop Institute at UMBC. "So this applies to not everyone in Medicaid, this applies to individuals who are eligible due to the Medicaid expansion. So these are sometimes called ACA adults, Affordable Care Act Adults."

The work requirements will impact about 320,000 Marylanders. Of that group, about half are expected to lose coverage in the next year.

States are receiving an extra six-month grace period before they are required to disenroll people from the program.

"So basically, they still have to get everything set up, have to get all their systems set up just like what they were going to have to do. But they don't have to disenroll people," Henderson said.

The changes to Medicaid also modify how often recipients must confirm their eligibility, moving from once a year to every six months.

"People are going to have to be really vigilant, very, very vigilant, and this is a matter of life and death for some, for some people," Henderson said.

Marylanders on Medicaid are currently in a stronger position than recipients in some other states because Maryland is backfilling some of the funding. However, that state funding runs out after 2027.

"The good work that the Moore administration has done to keep people on their coverage can't really continue without additional resources," said Vinny DeMarco, president of Maryland Healthcare for All.

Advocates are pushing for the state to continue funding the program at its current level.

If you are on Medicaid, the best advice is to continue monitoring your mail and email to make sure you do not miss important deadlines or forms that could result in a loss of coverage.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.