Baltimore empanada shop owner pays out of pocket after brick shatters window, insurance denies claim

BALTIMORE — The owner of The Empanada Lady in Baltimore is asking her community to support her business after a brick was thrown through the shop's window and her insurance company refused to cover the cost of repairs.

Elisa Milan received a phone call Thursday morning from a neighboring business telling her the window had been shattered.

"There's a hole in your window and I kind of said it back like three times like a hole in my window a hole in my window?" Milan said.

After assessing the damage and calling police and her insurance company, Milan learned the policy does not cover external damage to the building. With a busy weekend ahead, she paid for a temporary window replacement out of pocket.

"I can't have a broken window or even like a cardboard it has to look aesthetically pleasing so when I got the invoice a very astronomical invoice for this class I paid it you know and full transparency. I pulled it from my $3,000 BG&E bill that I get so it's like I'm pulling robbing Peter to pay Paul. There's not really as a small business. It's just me I don't have like a reserve for mistakes or incidents like this." Milan said.

Although the glass has been temporarily replaced, Milan still needs a stronger, permanent installation — and all of it is coming out of pocket. Instead of launching a GoFundMe, she posted on social media asking people to come buy empanadas.

She is selling a pack of three for $25.

"Because it's my baby the empanada lady is like my daughter. I have one son and then I have the empanada lady and she's like my daughter so it just felt very like violating to come in here and something I work so hard to build I don't wanna cry something I worked so hard to build be damaged like that." Milan said.

Customer Shonna Watkins said it was her first time visiting the location, but that she has been a supporter since the beginning.

"This is my first time being to her location, but I've been a since the beginning I was there from the beginning." Watkins said.

Watkins said Milan's drive inspired her to show up and support the business.

"It's important that we show up for each other like small restaurants in Baltimore is like one of the backbones. We have good food here and the food here is good and they need to show up pull up." Watkins said.

Milan said that despite the financial loss, she is grateful The Empanada Lady has been open for the past three years and hopes it remains open for years to come.

"Starting at my house and being able to serve my grandmother's recipes and sustain and be able to provide for my son is like something. I just never imagined that I could do so showing up this weekend to help us get through this hard time. I feel like I'm about to cry and showing up to this weekend to help us get through this hard time and showing up consistently allowing me to be able to learn these lessons make mistakes and figure it out just means everything." Milan said.

Milan also encourages people to support The Empanada Lady beyond this weekend and to support other local businesses in Baltimore.

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