Harford County Sheriff reveals sketch of Rachel Morin's alleged killer

Posted at 10:38 AM, Feb 12, 2024
BEL AIR, Md. — It's been six months since the body of Rachel Morin was discovered along the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

Morin's killer is believed to still be on the loose, leaving her family desperate for answers.

On Monday the Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the wanted suspect.

Last week attorneys representing Morin's family increased a reward to $35,000.

Little is known of what happened Saturday, August 5, when the mother of five went for a walk.

She never returned home, prompting her boyfriend to file a missing person's report.

The next day Morin's body was found near a shrubbery covered drainage section of the trail.

DNA was recovered at the crime scene, which matched an unsolved home invasion case that occurred last March in Los Angeles, California.

Video from the Los Angeles incident was released, but only captured the suspect's back as he fled the scene.

He did however leave a hat behind, which allowed detectives to link the suspect to Morin's death.

Despite DNA, investigators haven't been able to identify the suspect. He likely was in Harford County for an extended period prior to Morin's murder.

The Sheriff's Office wants to know "While he was here, where did he stay? Who did he speak to? Where did he work?"

So far there's no indication that Morin was specifically targeted, however detectives think the suspect scouted the trail out with intentions of committing a crime there.

"Over the last six months detectives have conducted more than 100 interviews and followed up on more than 1,000 tips. Their investigation has led them to seven different states with ten federal, state, and local agencies assisting," the Sheriff's Office added.

If you have a tip call (410) 836-7788 or email RMTips@harfordsheriff.org.

