'We want to know more': Release of suspect video connected to Rachel Morin raises questions

BEL AIR, Md. — He turns from the camera walking away from a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles on a young woman back in March.

The same man who police say killed Rachel Morin along the Ma & Pa Trail.

“This DNA evidence has come back as a match,” said Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, “Unfortunately, that suspect has not been positively identified, but he did leave behind his DNA.”

While the video moves investigators one step closer to catching the killer, it never shows his face and gives the public no reason to drop their guard.

“We just don’t have enough of what he looks like, which is very concerning,” said Natalie Hurley of Bel Air, “Obviously, we want to know more. As a parent, I’m very concerned for my daughter and her friends.”

The video also raises questions over what brought the suspect to Bel Air from Los Angeles more than 2600 miles away or whether he was from this area in the first place.

While the Ma & Pa Trail is well known to locals, it remains a hidden gem to most outsiders.

“You would have to have some type of information and, sadly, was she targeted, because I talked to another runner who saw her at the same time many, many nights so that’s what’s concerning too,” said Mary Bloomberg of Bel Air, “We really don’t know.”

What we do know is that police now have a better idea of who killed Rachel Morin.

“We believe the suspect to be about 5 foot 9, 160 pounds and of Hispanic descent,” said Col. Davis.

If only someone could put a name to him before he has a chance to strike again.

“It was such a brutal crime,” said Hurley, “A person like that would certainly do it again.”