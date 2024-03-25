All 4 of her dogs were stolen from inside her home. She's been reunited with one

BALTIMORE — Barbie Brooks had given up hope.

"I've been very sad. It's been heartbreaking."

In August, we reported that someone had broke into her Brooklyn home through a window, and stolen all four of her bulldogs.

She put up flyers all over the city, and shared photos of the pups on social media. She received plenty of phone calls from people who thought they might have spotted one, but it was always a false alarm.

Until March 13 - Brooks got a call from a friend who saw a man in downtown Baltimore walking a bulldog with distinct colors and spots. She called Brooks, who rushed over as fast as she could.

"Right away I knew it was him,” she tells us now.

After showing police officers her paperwork confirming it was indeed her long lost “Gucci,” the pair was reunited.

"He ran around home, sniffed it out, he knew. He absolutely knew he was back home," Brooks said.

Police said no arrests were made. The man who bought Gucci is not believed to be the one who stole him from Brook’s home.

She’s still on the lookout for her other pets. One, named “Fancy,” was pregnant when she was taken, and was going to require a C-section for health reasons.

"And I believe Fancy is probably no longer with us because she would've had to have a C-section and if you have to steal somebody's dog, you can't afford to get him a C-section; they're $1500. So I feel like Fancy's probably not with us anymore. But I feel like the other ones are probably safe."

People who helped share the photos of Brook’s dogs were thrilled to hear the update. She says the story is now serving as a source of hope for other dog owners still searching for their missing animals.