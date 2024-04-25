Candidate Conversations: Bob Wallace

In this episode of 2 BMore, Erica speaks with Bob Wallace, a candidate in Baltimore's 2024 mayoral election, about his vision for he city.

Erica Kane

Erica joined the WMAR team in 2023 as the host of the 2BMore Podcast, created by T.J. Smith. She was asked by Smith to join the podcast upon his departure from the show.

Erica can also be heard every weekday morning on 'Good Morning Baltimore' on Baltimore's flagship NPR station WEAA 88.9 FM.

Independent Baltimore City Mayoral Candidate Bob Wallace Secures Spot on Ballot in November General Election

Bob Wallace was born and raised in Cherry Hill, graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and currently lives in the Mt. Vernon area. He is a candidate in Baltimore's 2024 mayoral race. As a leading figure in the business community, with his offices centrally located in Baltimore, Bob’s main objective is to work towards the betterment of this city and its inhabitants.

With more than 30 years of business experience and a strong history of achievements, Bob is running for the position of mayor with the goal of bringing tangible improvements to Baltimore.

In 2020 he became the first independent candidate for Mayor of Baltimore to secure a place on the ballot, amassing nearly 50,000 votes and transforming the city's political landscape.

Wen not engaged in research, mentoring, or addressing fellow business leaders, Bob cherishes moments spent with his wife of 46 years, their five children, and ten grandchildren.