Elizabeth joined the WMAR-2 News team in July 2023. She previously worked in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Elmira, New York. She graduated from Bucknell University in 2018.

Since she attended a school that did not have a journalism or communications program, Elizabeth spent her senior year of college teaching herself how to shoot and edit video, and get comfortable in front of the camera. Somehow, it paid off and she landed a job!

Elizabeth's favorite part of reporting is meeting new people every day. She can't wait to tell your stories. Elizabeth also loves being a voice for the community, and knowing that the work she is doing is making a difference.

When she's not at work, Elizabeth loves spending time at the Jersey Shore in the summer, trying out new restaurants, working out, and reading. Guilty pleasures include binge-watching TV, and eating pizza. (Pizza shop recommendations in Baltimore encouraged!)

If you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, email Elizabeth.Worthington@wmar.com or follow Elizabeth on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.