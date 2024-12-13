81-year-old woman carjacked at York Road gas station

BALTIMORE — An 81-year-old woman was carjacked at a North Baltimore gas station Thursday morning, prompting a Foxtrot search that afternoon that led to four teens arrested.

At about 8:37 a.m., a suspect (described as 16 to 20 years old) approached the victim at a gas station on York Road near the Bellona Avenue/Benninghaus Road intersection, said Baltimore police.

He grabbed the keys from her hand, pushed his way inside her sedan, and drove away.

Foxtrot Aviation helped police track down the vehicle at about 12:45 p.m. It was just a couple blocks away, and police arrested a 15-year-old girl and three 15-year-old boys.

The boys "are not strangers to law enforcement," said police. They have a prior arrest for a handgun violation, burglary, and aggravated assault.

It's the latest incident of teens with prior criminal records being arrested for serious crimes in recent victims - including carjackings of elderly victims.

The four teens arrested Thursday were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and released to the custody of their parents.