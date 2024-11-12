Teen accused of carjacking 83-year-old woman in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection to a carjacking Monday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 6700 block of Park Heights Avenue and they found an 83-year-old woman with numerous injuries.

Police learned the woman was getting her things out of her car when two suspects approached her.

According to police, the suspects grabbed the woman out of the car and threw her to the ground. Afterwards, they drove off in her car.

A little under two hours later, police found the car in the 2800 block of Rosalind Avenue.

The driver of the car, along with two unidentified passengers, got out and starting running on foot. Officers arrested the 16-year-old driver.

The 16-year-old driver, has had previous assault, larceny, stolen auto and robbery arrests in various districts.

He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where he was processed and charged as a juvenile for robbery.