5 teens arrested in Towson after attempted carjacking, 4 connected to previous Towson assault

TOWSON, Md. — On Saturday, November 30th, Baltimore County police arrested five teens after an attempted carjacking which happened near Towson Mall.

Four of the five teens were connected to a reported assault also happening in Towson during the evening of Friday, November 29th.

The ages of the teens range from 13 to 17, four males and one female.

Circumstances on both crimes are still under investigation. Detectives are urging anyone with additional information about these incidents to contact them at 410-887-2277.