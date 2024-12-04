Watch Now
Four teens arrested after robbery in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Four teens were arrested following a robbery in Glen Burnie Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 6600 block Ritchie Highway for a report of a robbery.

The victim was approached by four armed suspects.

Police say the suspects fled in a Gray Pontiac G6 toward Ordnance Road. Four suspects were taken into custody.

During the search of the vehicle, multiple guns and 84 grams of suspected marijuana was recovered. All four suspects were arrested and charged.

Arrested:

  • Izaiah Allen Conway, 18-year-old man
  • Devin Austin Smith, 18-year-old man
  • 17-year-old boy
  • 15-year-old boy
