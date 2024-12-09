Two teens and 11-year-old arrested after armed robbery, all previously arrested

BALTIMORE — Two teens and an 11-year-old were arrested following an armed robbery in Southeast Baltimore on Friday.

On December 6, officers responded to a store in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

Police learned three boys aged 11, 13, and 15 were eating unpurchased items and spraying products on the floor.

After being asked to leave, the one of the suspects pulled out a gun and threatened the employee, police say.

The suspects were arrested after a brief search and four folding knives and a BB gun were recovered.

All three of the suspects have been arrested in the past for crimes such as arson, common assault, aggravated assault and destruction of property.

They were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center where they were placed on electronic monitoring.