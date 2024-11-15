Teen carjackers arrested after crashing 79-year-old victim's stolen vehicle

BALTIMORE — A 79-year-old man assaulted and carjacked by a pair of teenagers in Northwest Baltimore.

It happened November 14 around 4:45pm in the 3300 block of Clarks Lane.

Police say a 79-year-old man reported being attacked by a group of teens who stole his car keys and drove off.

Shomrim of Baltimore, a neighborhood public safety group, said the victim was using a walker when the suspects pushed him to the ground.

Luckily the victim sustained only shoulder pain, and was able to be treated on scene by paramedics.

A short time later, a police helicopter located the victim's stolen Chevy Traverse.

The car ultimately crashed near the intersection of North Avenue and Eutaw Street.

Eight teens got out of the vehicle and tried running away, but were detained by officers.

Only two were arrested and charged, both age 15. The other six were released to a parent or guardian, pending juvenile referrals.

This follows a similar incident nearby just a couple days earlier in which an 83-year-old woman was allegedly tossed out of her car by teenagers in the 6700 block of Park Heights Avenue.

The suspect in that case was also charged.

