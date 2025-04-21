45 days prison time for Ex Amazon driver seen on video running woman over

BALTIMORE — Ex Amazon driver caught on video running a woman over in Baltimore learns his fate.

Jerome Allan Young, Jr. was sentenced to 45 days in prison, followed by 45 days of home detention.

On February 18, around 9:30 pm, a woman was crossing the street at the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester Streets in Butchers Hill when an Amazon truck ran her over.

On the video, the driver, later identified as Young, briefly stopped to check on the victim who was heard screaming before eventually just driving off.

While checking on her, he asked the victim: "How did you manage to get hit?"

Two days later, Young turned himself in at a Baltimore County Police precinct.

Young initially faced felony charges for the hit-and-run, but City State's Attorney Ivan Bates dropped those charges after his office found that he was overcharged and that there was not enough evidence to support the felony charges against him.

Per his plea agreement, Young will also be on two years supervised probation following his release from incarceration.

State's Attorney Bates' full statement on the sentencing can be read below:

“I sincerely hope that Mr. Young’s 45 days of incarceration, coupled with home detention, supervised probation, and mandatory driver’s education courses, will serve as a pivotal turning point, ensuring he takes greater care when driving on our streets to avoid something like this from ever happening again. My dedicated prosecutors collaborated closely with the victim in this case and tailored our offer to align with her specific wishes, as she testified.

“After speaking with the victim’s attorney, David Ellin, he and his client were very pleased with our office, including Assistant State’s Attorneys Stephanie Maddox and Taylor Miller’s professionalism and handling of the case. He felt that our staff was extremely communicative and greatly appreciated their sincere consideration of his client’s wishes. Our office views Mr. Young as a young person who made a grave mistake, but one without malicious intent. Under the law, these were the only charges my office could ethically pursue.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the victim, who bravely continues her painful journey of healing and confronts each day with the reminders of this traumatic experience.”

