Amazon driver asked woman, "How did you manage to get hit?" before driving away

BALTIMORE — New court documents reveal more details in the case of an Amazon delivery driver allegedly running over a woman and then fleeing the scene.

Jerome Young has since turned himself in to police and faces assault and reckless endangerment charges, in addition to multiple charges related to initial hit and run.

The police officer describes the surveillance video of the incident that unfolded on Wednesday evening.

"The video showed a black van with "amazon prime" decal striking Ms. [REDACTED]. The video also showed the same vehicle pull forward while Ms. [REDACTED] was trapped underneath, stop, then continue until the rear wheels ran over Ms. [REDACTED] again. The driver of the vehicle got out, approached Ms. [REDACTED] then got back in the vehicle & left the scene."



- Charging Documents for Jerome Young

The officer spoke to the victim, only identified as a 29-year-old woman, who said that she'd fallen on the crosswalk and was getting up when the light turned green.

"..she was struck by the amazon vehicle and dragged into the middle of the intersection. Ms. [REDACTED] states that she felt the tire of the vehicle run over her head, then over her body the second time."



- Charging documents for Jerome Young

The woman also reported to police that when the driver approached her, he asked her a question.

"How did you manage to get hit?"

He then got back in his car and drove away.

Police were able to pull the driver's tag and got Amazon's help in identifying Young as the driver.

As we've previously reported, Amazon said they had suspended Young.

“This is a terrible incident and the driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf," said Austin Stowe, a spokesperson for Amazon. "We're working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate.”

Young turned himself in to police on Thursday.