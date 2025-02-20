Baltimore Police investigate video of Amazon delivery driver running over woman, fleeing crash scene

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating after video surfaced online of an Amazon delivery truck driver striking a woman and fleeing the scene.

The alleged incident happened around 9:30pm, on February 18, at the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester Streets in Butchers Hill.

That's where the woman appeared to be crossing the street when an Amazon truck ran her over.

The video, which WMAR-2 News has not independently verified, shows the driver briefly stopping to check on the screaming woman, before taking off.

Police say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A department spokesperson declined to comment whether the driver's been identified, only stating "the investigation is still active in ongoing."

We've reached out to Amazon and are awaiting a response.

