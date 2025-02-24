Felony charges dropped against Amazon driver accused of viral hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — Felony charges against an Amazon driver accused of a viral hit-and-run in Baltimore were dropped, according to the state's attorney's office.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said that Jerome Allan Young Jr. was overcharged and that there was not enough evidence to support the felony charges against him.

"This incident highlights the importance of Delegate Addison’s bill in Annapolis, which I support; this legislation would ensure that Assistant State's Attorneys with expertise and training review any applications for charges and prevent court commissioners from issuing warrants without actual evidence," said State's Attorney Bates.

Young was facing first- and second-degree assault charges, along with multiple traffic violations, for the incident that left a 29-year-old woman injured at the intersection of E. Pratt and S. Chester Streets in Butchers Hill on February 18.

According to charging documents, the woman told police she fell on the crosswalk and was getting up when the light turned green.

The Amazon truck allegedly struck the woman, dragging her into the middle of the intersection.

Young was accused of stopping and asking the woman "How did you manage to get hit?" before driving away.

He then got back in his car and drove away.

Police got the tag and with Amazon's help identified Young as the driver.

Young turned himself in at a Baltimore County Police precinct two days later.

According to Austin Stowe, an Amazon spokesperson, Young was suspended by the delivery company he worked for that was contracted by Amazon.

Bates says his office plans to reissue corrected charging documents against Young.

The victim's lawyer released a statement Saturday saying she was deeply affected by the incident and asked that her privacy be respected while recovering.

