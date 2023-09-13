15-year-old faces 44 charges for allegedly firing gun at Brooklyn Day crowd

BALTIMORE — Police on Thursday announced another arrest in connection with the July 2 mass shooting at Brooklyn homes in South Baltimore.

The shooting killed Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and left 28 other people injured during the annual Brooklyn Day celebration.

The latest suspect to be taken into custody is just 15-years-old.

Police say he fired a weapon at several individuals on the day of the event, which at times reached a capacity of 800 to 900 people.

He's now charged as an adult with 44 different offenses, including attempted first and second degree murder.

The teen's name was not publicly released, but the department said he was previously arrested on August 30 for a handgun violation. News of his arrest came the same day as a hearing held by the City Council's Public Safety and Government Operations Committee.

Four others have been charged for their roles, including a 17 and 14-year-old, the latter who faces 18 counts including Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder.

Then there is 18-year-old Aaron Brown, charged with 75 separate counts including Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder.

He was already being held on charges for an unrelated non-fatal shooting on May 19.

Tristan Jackson, 18, is in custody as well, after police say he too fired into the Brooklyn Day crowd.

According to charging documents Brown and Jackson attended the event together.

Brown reportedly admitted to firing at three people he claims were shooting at him. During that exchange, Brown apparently sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

After being hit, Brown allegedly handed the gun off to Jackson who is seen on video firing several more rounds before fleeing together.

The Glock 9mm handgun used in the shooting was recovered in the basement of Brown's home, court documents say.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley previously said more than 10 different shooters could've been involved.

Who fired the fatal shots that claimed the lives of Gonzalez and Fagbemi remains unknown.

“BPD continues to work aggressively and diligently on the criminal investigation into the July 2nd, Brooklyn Homes critical incident,” said Worley. "We will continue to follow every lead and pursue all of those that were involved in this incident to bring justice to the families and the Brooklyn Homes community.”

