Teen arrested in connection with mass shooting in Brooklyn neighborhood

On Friday, Baltimore Police announced that a 17-year-old they believe to be involved in the mass shooting on Sunday, has been arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of weapons-related violations, and reckless endangerment. Notably, he has not been charged with any counts of homicide or attempted homicide.

Police, in a statement called the investigation still "open and ongoing," adding that three of the 28 injured victims remain at the hospital and are listed in fair condition.

There is an up to $28,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges in this case.

Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi and 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland pic.twitter.com/sP952ABW0V — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 3, 2023

This story is breaking and will be updated.