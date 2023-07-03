Deceased victims of mass shooting in Brooklyn Heights identified

BROOKLYN, Md. — People are devastated after hearing about the mass shooting which took place at the ‘Brooklyn Day’ event over the holiday weekend.

“This tragic incident is another glaring unfortunate example of the deep issues of violence in Baltimore, in Maryland, in this country particularly gun violence," says Mayor Scott.

A total of 30 people were shot, at least 20 of those people were able to get themselves to area hospitals.. 9 people had to be taken by ambulance.

18 year old Aaliyah Gonzalez died at the scene.

One of the victims taken to the hospital, 20 year old Kylis Fagbemi also passed away.

Officials say the age range of the victims is from as young as 13 to 32, they say 15 of the victims shot were under the age of 18.

Over the next 45 days the city plans to help neighbors heal after this tragic event, providing physical, mental and emotional support to whoever needs it.

The investigation is ongoing but so far officials say they are convinced there is more than one shooter given the different types of bullet casings found on the scene.

“There is definitely more than one we don’t know exactly how many but we do know more than one person was shooting," says Richard Wroley, acting police commissioner

As they continue to search for the suspects police are asking people who know anything to share it.

“For the folks who have information come forward don’t just rely on the Baltimore police department and our federal partners to solve this crime," says Nick Mosby.

As of Sunday night. there were still at least 9 people in the hospital, three who are in critical condition.