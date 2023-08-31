Two more arrests made in Brooklyn Day mass shooting investigation

BALTIMORE — Police on Thursday announced two more arrests in connection with the July 2 mass shooting at Brooklyn homes in South Baltimore.

The shooting killed Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and left 28 other people injured during the annual Brooklyn Day celebration.

One individual now in custody is 18-year-old Aaron Brown, who faces 75 separate counts including Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder.

Police say Brown was already being held on charges for an unrelated non-fatal shooting that occurred May 19.

Earlier this month Tristan Jackson was also charged for allegedly firing into the crowd, which at times reached a capacity of 800 to 900 people.

According to charging documents Brown attended the event with Jackson.

Brown reportedly admitted to firing at three people he claims were shooting at him. During that exchange, Brown apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

After being hit, Brown is accused of handing the gun off to Jackson who is seen on video firing several more rounds before they flee the scene together.

The Glock 9mm handgun said to be used in the shooting was recovered in the basement of Brown's home, court documents say.

The second person charged Thursday is 14-years-old. They were taken into custody at a local school on 18 counts including Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder.

Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to try the teen as an adult. A 17-year-oldwas also charged with weapons related violations five days after the shooting.

It's unclear if the 14 and 17-year-old suspects were with Jackson and Brown at the time of the shooting.

Police say more than 10 different shooters could've been involved. Who fired the fatal shots that claimed the lives of Gonzalez and Fagbemi remains unknown.

Detectives are still searching for leads in the case, offering an $88,000 reward for information leading to the killer(s).

News of Brown's arrest comes one day after the City released its after-action report highlighting failures of the police department and other agencies to properly prepare for the large scale event.