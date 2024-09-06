DALI ship sailing to China amid ongoing Key Bridge investigations

BALTIMORE — The Dali cargo ship, now famously known for crashing into Baltimore's Key Bridge, causing its collapse, is on the move again.

According to court records, the Dali is scheduled to sail to China on September 17.

The ship has been docked in Norfolk, Virginia undergoing repairs since late June, after having been grounded for a month at the Port of Baltimore.

All eyes have been on the Dali since the deadly Key Bridge incident.

Courts are now involved, as severallawsuits and investigations remain ongoing as it relates to the crash.

Before the DALI sets sail to Asia, attorneys and investigators want to again inspect the ship as its condition has been a crucial focus pointin helping to determine what led to the collision.

The inspections are tentatively set for sometime between September 5 and 14.

As for all pending litigation, the U.S. District Court of Maryland has ordered any and all regarding the crash be filed by September 24, which is one week after the Dali's planned departure.

Dali owners and operators, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine PTE, have denied any fault or neglect.

Some of the involved crew members have been forced to stay in the U.S. while the case plays out, while others were allowed to return to their home country, provided they be available for future depositions.

