FBI searches DALI ship, launching criminal investigation into Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The FBI on Monday searched the DALI container ship that crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge last month, causing its collapse and the death of six construction workers.

ABC News confirmed that agents are investigating whether the ship crew had prior knowledge of potential electrical problems.

Leading up to the collision, the ship's captain reported a total loss of power. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said last week the ship's electrical system has been the focus of their separate ongoing investigation.

FBI and Department of Justice officials each confirmed their presence on the ship without offering specifics.

“The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI Baltimore said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday also announced the City would be filing legal action against the DALI.