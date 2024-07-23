Key Bridge rebuild project clears environmental hurdles

BALTIMORE — Another significant step leading up to the Key Bridge rebuild.

Maryland's Transportation Authority says the project cleared two major environmental hurdles, receiving Categorical Exclusion classification and National Environmental Policy Act approval.

Since the new Key Bridge would have four lanes and be built in the same space as the old one, no residents or businesses would be forced to relocate during construction. Plans for area land use also would not be severely impacted.

“Securing this approval marks a major milestone in rebuilding the Key Bridge and reconnecting communities following the March 26 catastrophic collapse,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chairman Paul J. Wiedefeld. “This approval from the federal government formally gives MDTA the go ahead to move forward with plans to rebuild the Key Bridge.

The state is already seeking proposals for a $75 million General Engineering Consultant contract. Bids are due August 19 with the contract being awarded sometime in February 2025.

The selected consultant will handle risk management & analyses, monitor cost and schedules, deal with environmental regulators, and oversee Disadvantage Business Enterprise compliance which for this project is 31.5 percent.

A Progressive Design-Builder is expected to be selected later this summer.

Early estimates say a new bridge could cost between$1.7 and $1.9 billion with a Fall 2028 completion date.