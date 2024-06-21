DALI scheduled to leave Port of Baltimore for Norfolk, Virginia

BALTIMORE — Preparations are underway for the DALI to leave the Port of Baltimore.

The cargo ship has been docked there since May 20 after beingrefloated for the first time since crashing into the Key Bridge on March 26.

Tentative plans have the DALI sailing out of Baltimore, assisted by tugs, to Norfolk, Virginia for repairs on Monday June 24, according to the Baltimore Maritime Exchange. Synergy Marine, the management company for the ship, tells WMAR-2 News it will depart some time early next week.

According to the ship's owners and operators its total value sits at $43,670,000 after losses and damages sustained from the crash.

In order for safe travels, the Coast Guard says it needs to implement a 500-yard safety zone around the ship as it moves through the Chesapeake Bay.

"This action is necessary to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment from potential hazards created by the M/V Dali as it is transiting from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Va," the Coast Guard wrote in its notice.

The expected route to Virginia includes Thimble Shoal Channel, along with portions of Norfolk Harbor, and the Elizabeth River.

Multiple tugboats will assist the DALI throughout its journey.

For now the safety zone will be in place until June 28.

News of the DALI's departure comes one day after some of the ship's crew members were cleared to leave the United States, amid several ongoing investigations into the bridge collapse.

