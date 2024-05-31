MDTA anticipates Key Bridge insurance payment in the next 45 days

A payment from Chubb, the company who insured the Key Bridge, is expected to come in the next 45 days.

WMAR first learned this on May 2, after a spokesperson with WTW, the brokerage firm handling the Key Bridge insurance policy, confirmed it.

"These insurance proceeds, federal funding and other reimbursements will bring a variety of resources toward the rebuild and recovery effort," the MDTA says.

A lawsuit was also filed against the owner and operator of the DALI container ship, who have denied any fault or neglect.

The federal government has already fronted $60 million towards recovery efforts.