Some DALI crew members can return home, others forced to stay indefinitely

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about the plans of crew members who've been stuck aboard the DALI cargo ship since it struck the Key Bridge on March 26.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Seafarers Center confirmed eight crew members would be leaving the Unites States on Friday.

This comes after a Thursday hearing in which a judge approved an agreement between Baltimore City and the ship's owners that will require the crew members to be available for depositions as the investigation into the crash continues.

MORE: Investigative report details panic aboard the DALI four minutes leading to Key Bridge collapse

The City previously sued seeking a court order forcing crew members to stay fearing their leaving the country would make them unavailable to be deposed.

Both sides later agreed to a compromise assuring the crew members availability.

Meanwhile, 13 other crew members will not have the opportunity to return home. Most of the workers are from India.

Instead they will be allowed off the ship, which remains docked at the Port of Baltimore, but will stay in hotels at the expense of the the DALI's owners and operators until litigation is completed, possibly sometime in 2025.

SEE ALSO: DALI ship owners deny responsibility for Key Bridge collapse, seek limited liability

The ship's owners and operators have denied any fault or neglect in the bridge collapse, but face a slew of pending lawsuits. The FBI has also launched a criminal investigation into the crash.