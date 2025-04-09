International students studying in Maryland lose U.S. visas, amid Trump college crackdown

BALTIMORE — The Trump Administration is continuing its crackdown on American colleges and universities in a variety of ways.

Lately, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has begun revoking international student visas.

The government's actions have generally been in response to how universities around the nation have handled on campus demonstrations and protests pertaining to the war in Gaza.

So far many Ivy League institutions like Columbia, Harvard and Princeton have experienced funding cuts over their alleged condoning of antisemitism.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pledged to penalize organizations and individuals they deem responsible.

As mentioned, one punishment is visa revocations. Many students at universities across the nation have loss their legal right to be in the country as result.

While some schools here in Maryland have already felt the effects of frozen federal grants, none until now reported student visas being terminated.

On Wednesday WMAR-2 News confirmed a number of students at University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University had their visas yanked.

According to Hopkins, about a dozen graduate students are recent graduates have been impacted.

They reportedly found out via the Immigration and Customs Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, but were provided no reasoning for the revocations. So far the university says its not heard of any students being arrested or detained as result.

"As the visa sponsor, the university has taken required steps to inform students of the terminations. The university is providing a range of support services to affected students through our offices of international services, academic advising, and health and wellbeing," JHU said in a statement. "We have received no information about the specific basis for the revocations, and we have no indication that the revocations are associated with free expression activities on campus. While visa revocations do require students to depart the United States, we are not aware of any arrests or detentions of Johns Hopkins students as a result of these visa actions."

Meanwhile, UMD confirmed some of their students were also stripped of visas, but provided no number.

"The university is aware that some international students at institutions nationwide, including UMD, have experienced the unexpected termination of their lawful status in the United States," the UMD said in an emailed statement. "UMD's International Students and Scholars Services office will continue to communicate with impacted individuals to provide information specific to their situations."

Four graduate students at UMBC had visas pulled as well, an official said.