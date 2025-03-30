Johns Hopkins lawyers warn faculty, students not to obstruct federal immigration enforcement

BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins University and Health System attorneys are warning faculty and students to "not intervene" in the event federal immigration enforcement agents come on campus.

In a memo issued last month, the Office of General Counsel stressed "many areas within Johns Hopkins campuses and facilities are open to the public. Federal law enforcement officers are generally authorized by law to enter public spaces without any additional or special permission from Johns Hopkins."

For private or limited access areas like residents halls, classrooms, administrative offices, and some clinical spaces, Hopkins told its members the feds generally would need a warrant or court order to enter.

However, if federal agents do happen to move in without showing proper legal documentation or assistance from a Hopkins public safety official, the general council urged students and staff to "not attempt to obstruct the officers activities or block their movement in any facility."

The legal staff at Hopkins also advised against tipping off, helping, or concealing anyone potentially subject to immigration enforcement.

"Obstructing or otherwise interfering with certain government activity can be a crime," the memo states. "Do not attempt to notify any person who may be subject to federal immigration enforcement that federal law enforcement officers are present, or engage in any behavior in an effort to enable them to leave the premises or hide."

The memo came to light as the Trump Administration cracks down on university protests around the nation leading to some students and organizers being detained.

Green card and student visa holders are among those who've been taken into custody as government officials threaten to deport them for alleged links to international terror groups including Hamas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says green cards and student visas are a privilege, not a right, and called it "crazy" and "stupid" to welcome anyone looking to harass and disrupt functions at American universities.

"We gave you a visa to come and study and get a degree — not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses," said Rubio. "If we've given you a visa and then you decide to do that, we're gonna take it away."

We will continue to cancel the visas of those whose presence or activities have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for our country



And we will continue to use every legal means available to remove alíen enemies — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 22, 2025

Many of these cases are currently tied up in court, with rights groups accusing the federal government of violating first amendment freedom of speech rights.

Rubio, however, classified the alleged perpetrators as "visitors" claiming the government has every right to revoke their green card or student visas if they violate federal law.

Thus far there have been no confirmed reports of any such arrests made on Hopkins campuses.