Judge allows pro-Palestinian student protest on College Park Campus during Oct. 7 anniversary

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Federal judge is allowing the group Students for Justice in Palestine to hold an on campus event at University of Maryland College Park on October 7.

The date marks the one-year anniversary of when 1,200 Israelis were killed and 250 others were taken hostage at the hands of Hamas near Gaza.

University officials initially barred all unsponsored events that day for safety reasons.

Students for Justice in Palestine sued, alleging freedom of speech violations.

They planned to use October 7 as a day of remembrance for 40,000 Palestinians killed in what they consider to be Israeli genocide.

On Tuesday District Court Judge Peter J. Messitte agreed, overruling the University, granting the student group's request to host their event at McKeldin Mall.

Before going forward, however, Messitte ordered the group to post a $2,500 security bond should things turn violent.

"This is a matter of law, not of wounded feelings," Messitte wrote in his order. "Free speech as guaranteed by the First Amendment may be the most important law this country has."

University of Maryland responded to the ruling stating, "In compliance with the court’s decision, we will now move forward with the events, addressing those concerns and challenges with care and caution, including the implementation of a robust safety plan. This includes enhanced staffing and resources with a strong security presence."